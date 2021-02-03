Christina Perri touches on her journey towards healing months after miscarriage

Singer songwriter Christina Perri recently spilled the beans behind the irreparable loss she has been grieving through following her miscarriage.



The award winning singer took to Instagram Stories to shed light on her struggles and began by saying, "we're healing. A tiny bit every day we take another step forward.”

“I keep describing grief as a house. I live in this house now, I just go from room to room. paul and carmella are here in the grief house too. we are healing together and alone." (sic)

The biggest struggle for the family, however, has been watching her 3-year-old daughter grieve. "Some days we take 3 steps forward and some days we don't move. love is guiding us. we keep facing the sun. we keep trying to be ok.”

“We're doing all the therapies and healing things someone can do. we know this is a long road. the messages and love we still receive every single day keep carrying us through. thank you." (sic)