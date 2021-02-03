Babar Azam recounts how Shoaib Malik helped him calm down once

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam (L) and former captain Shoaib Malik. Photo: File

Babar Azam, Pakistan's highest-ranked batsman today, recently shared how once former captain Shoaib Malik calmed him down when he was a youngster playing a side match.

Malik, who just turned 40 a few days ago, received adulation from fans around the globe on his birthday. Many people took to Twitter to share their experiences, with one fan claiming the cricketer and his wife, Sania, once left their meal to take a picture with him.

Turns out, Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam has his very own Shoaib Malik moment took.

"It was Dec 2012. Pakistan team was about to tour India. I was called in for a side practice match," narrated Azam. "When it was my turn to bat I was nervous. He walked to me, calmed me down and told everyone around:

"Let the kid play!"

Describing him as a "kind soul", the Pakistani skipper wished his teammate Shoaib Malik happy birthday.