Queen shares special tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore

Queen Elizabeth has sent a special message to Captain Sir Tom Moore's family after his death from Covid-19.

Moore's family members shared the news that the 100-year-old had passed away due to coronavirus today, prompting an outpouring of tributes from his supporters, most notably Her Majesty.

The Monarch expressed her deepest sympathies and paid tribute to Moore in a post shared on the Royal Family’s social media account on Tuesday.

'The Queen is sending a private message of condolence to the family of Captain Sir Tom Moore,' the post reads.

'Her Majesty very much enjoyed meeting Captain Sir Tom and his family at Windsor last year. Her thoughts and those of the Royal Family are with them.'



The photo, shared on social media, shows the Queen standing before Moore and his relatives during their meeting last summer.

According to report, the Queen knighted the WWII veteran in July last year after he raised millions of pounds for the UK's National Health Service when the pandemic hit.