Tue Feb 02, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 3, 2021

Johnny Depp's bid to overturn UK Court’s ‘wife beater’ ruling to be heard next month

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp’s bid to overturn a ruling that he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard will be considered by the Court of Appeal next month.

The 'Pirates of The Caribbeans' star wants the court to order a retrial of his libel claim against the UK tabloid  over an article calling him a 'wife beater', which a High Court judge found was 'substantially true'.

Last year in July, Justice Nicol ruled that Depp  assaulted Heard on a dozen occasions and put her in 'fear for her life' three times.

The dashing actor is now challenging that ruling and his application for permission to appeal against  the ruling will be heard next month.

In an order issued on Monday, Lord Justice Underhill said Depp’s application for permission to appeal should be considered at a hearing, 'if possible between March 15 and 31'.

The judge said an application by Johnny  Depp's legal team to rely on new evidence, which was not heard at the trial, would also be dealt with at the same hearing.

