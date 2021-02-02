close
Tue Feb 02, 2021
February 2, 2021

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi criticises PTI govt for increasing petrol taxes, burdening masses

Tue, Feb 02, 2021
Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Photo:Geo.tv

ISLAMABAD: Senior PML-N leader and Pakistan's ex-premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday criticised the PTI government for increasing the prices of petrol and levying a tax of Rs40 on it.

According to Geo.tv, speaking to journalists in the federal capital, Abbasi said that   Prime Minister Imran Khan "prefers speaking to people over the telephone" instead of reaching out to them and "do something to give them relief."

He said that masses will not be able to live if inflation continues, adding that instead of the exorbitant price of Rs111 per litre, petrol should be sold for Rs70 per litre as per the rates of the global market. 

It should be recalled that the PTI government on February 1 increased the price of petrol for the month by Rs2.70 per litre.

According to a notification issued by the Prime Minister's Office, light diesel oil also saw a rise in price by Rs3, high-speed diesel was hiked by Rs2.88 dearer and kerosene was priced Rs3.54 more expensive per litre.


