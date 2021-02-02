Janhvi Kapoor enjoys vacationing in latest snaps

B-Town diva Janhvi Kapoor certainly likes to travel but there is one place that makes her jump with joy.

According to her most recent posts on Instagram, the stunner didn't got to an island or a foreign country but rather explored her home country India.

From the photos, she can be seen in a gorgeous, historic location having a blast as she could be seen jumping joyously in a picture.

Janhvi kept it cozy yet casual as she opted for some knitwear, sweatpants and boots.

"Travelled the world but no place makes me jump like India," she captioned the post.

Take a look:







