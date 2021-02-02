close
Tue Feb 02, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 2, 2021

Britney Spears claps back at trolls for criticising her dance videos

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 02, 2021

Singer Britney Spears has been entertaining her fans during the Covid-19 pandemic through regular dance videos of herself.

However fans and critics were not too happy about it as they trolled her, calling it "cringey" and "awkward".

But Britney did not pay attention to the haters and responded.

The Toxic singer seemed fed up over technology and explained that she had little patience for it hence why her videos lacked the quality.

"I'm trying to learn how to use technology in this technology driven generation .... but to be totally honest with you I can't stand it !!!" she wrote in the caption.

"So ... if my posts aren't perfect ... I'm doing this for fun !!!! If you think I should look like I'm on a magazine cover when I dance .... sorry ain't happening!!!!"

Take a look:



