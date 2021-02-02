Prince Harry announces ‘painful’ update on the Invictus Games

Prince Harry recently took to social media to share a rare update regarding the ‘painful’ state of the Invictus Games.



The sad news was announced by the Invictus Games’s Twitter account The Hague.

According to a clip it gathered, the prince was quoted saying, "We are Invictus. We have seen struggles, we felt loss and pain. We survived. And we will thrive.”

“Because we know resilience. Because we are resilience. It's who we are. On the battlefields, and off. We serve, we commit. We persevere. We heal. To the key workers on the frontlines in the battle against the pandemic - we are with you."

That is not to say, however, that the prince has given up hope. He made sure to add that the games will go on as scheduled, "And when the world is ready, we will compete. With all we have. With all we are. We will wear individual flags. But know that we are all one."