Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy showers love on Mahira Khan as she announces first venture into production

Pakistani filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy showered love on superstar Mahira Khan after she announced her first production venture, a web series called Baarwaan Khiladi.



The Raees actress took to Instagram on Monday and announced her first production project with co-producer Nina Kashif under the banners of ‘SoulFry Films’.

She said, “I’m nervous and excited to share with all of you my first venture into production. I would have no one better to be my co-pilot in this trip with me other than Nina Kashif @ninakashif.”

In another post, Mahira announced the name of her first project as producer.



She said, “A coming of age story set against the backdrop of the OG of all games - Cricket. A story about friendships, relationships, unity, failure, success, love and courage. A small peak into a labour of love and hard work.. from all of us to all of you.”

“Baarwaan Khiladi --An original web series for Tapmad.”

Congratulatory messages started pouring in shortly after Mahira announced the venture.

The endearing post also caught the attention of filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Chinoy dropped a heart emoticon in the comment section to shower love on Mahira and appreciate her.