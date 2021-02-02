Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy showers love on Mahira Khan as she announces first venture into production

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy showered love on superstar Mahira Khan after she announced her first production venture, a web series called Baarwaan Khiladi.
The Raees actress took to Instagram on Monday and announced her first production project with co-producer Nina Kashif under the banners of ‘SoulFry Films’.
She said, “I’m nervous and excited to share with all of you my first venture into production. I would have no one better to be my co-pilot in this trip with me other than Nina Kashif @ninakashif.”
In another post, Mahira announced the name of her first project as producer.
She said, “A coming of age story set against the backdrop of the OG of all games - Cricket. A story about friendships, relationships, unity, failure, success, love and courage. A small peak into a labour of love and hard work.. from all of us to all of you.”
“Baarwaan Khiladi --An original web series for Tapmad.”
Congratulatory messages started pouring in shortly after Mahira announced the venture.
The endearing post also caught the attention of filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.
Chinoy dropped a heart emoticon in the comment section to shower love on Mahira and appreciate her.