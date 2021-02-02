close
Tue Feb 02, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 2, 2021

Rita Wilson free of Covid-19 antibodies 10 months after testing positive

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 02, 2021

American actress Rita Wilson shared what it was like having Covid-19 antibodies for over 10 months.

The 64-year-old testes positive with the virus alongside her husband Tom Hanks in March and while they did recover, she still continued to have antibodies for a while after.

Speaking on Ellen, the singer revealed that she no longer has Covid-19 antibodies.

"You kind of feel superhero-like and superhuman because you have the antibodies and you feel like you can go places and do things, except nobody else can go anywhere and do anything," she said.

"Sadly, I don't have the antibodies anymore."

"I just tested two weeks ago and I don't have the antibodies anymore. But it's okay, I have a mask and I have hand sanitizer, so I'm back like everyone else."

