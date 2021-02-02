Reese Witherspoon gushes over Kerry Washington on her 44th birthday

Reese Witherspoon posted a picture with Kerry Washington looking glamorous and sitting on a golf cart on the sets

Reese Witherspoon went out of her way to extend support and love her friend and television icon, Kerry Washington, on her 44th birthday.



As she turned 44, Kerry was met with an overwhelming response on her birthday. Love poured from every corner of the world, and it served as proof that Kerry is still very much alive in everyone’s hearts.

Co-star Reese also posted a picture of them, looking glamorous as usual and sitting on a golf cart at their studio set.

“Happy birthday to my amazing friend @kerrywashington!! You are a brilliant, creative, passionate force of nature and I am constantly inspired by your grace. Not to mention your incredible sense of style… AM I RIGHT? "Sending you love, my sister / my partner / my friend forever!"

Following Reese’s post, many other celebrities also posted their tributes to Kerry on Instagram and told the world what a brilliant person and terrific artist she is. Even Viola Davis took it to Instagram and wrote, “Happiest of Happy birthday to [email protected]!! You are a powder keg of talent, intelligence, activism, leadership, and HEART!! Thank you for living your life with such an undeniable purpose. We experience the overflow.”

