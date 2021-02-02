close
Tue Feb 02, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 2, 2021

Kim Kardashian pens down sweet birthday wishes for Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi as she turns three

Kim Kardashian pens down sweet birthday wishes for Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi as she turns three

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian extended love and sweet birthday wishes to her sister Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi, who turns three on Tuesday.

Sharing cute photo of Stormi with her cousin girl gang, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wrote, “Happy Birthday Stormi!!!!”

“OMG Stormi You are the smartest, sweetest, silliest girl I know!”

Kim Kardashian further said, “I can’t believe you are three years old! Our babies are so big! Happy Birthday angel girl!”

