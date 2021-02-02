Gigi Hadid appears with Kourtney Kardashian's ex Luka Sabbat during a photoshoot in NYC

Gigi Hadid was spotted heading to a photoshoot with Kourtney Kardashian's ex Luka Sabbat in new York City.

The 25-year-old supermodel dazzled in winter ensembles, sporting an oversized wool trench coat that nipped in at her waist with a tied belt.

Zayn Mlik's sweetheart donned black leggings and tucked them into socks. She also wore a matching face mask to stay safe.



Bella Hadid's sister opted for old trend du jour as she stepped out in a pair of blue boots that were made famous by the likes of Britney Spears and Paris Hilton.

On the other hand , model Luka Sabbat was looking dashing in black pants with a bold red, blue and leopard print color blocked jacket. He also wrapped his head with an American flag scarf.



Gigi Hadid did not miss an opportunity to show off her long blonde locks. She left her sandy hair down and covered them with a blue cap.



Gigi Hadid and Luka Sabbat were looking smashing as they surprisingly appeared together in NYC during a photoshoot.