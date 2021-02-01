Sara Ali Khan looks ethereal in latest photoshoot

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan is a fashion queen as she can rock anything and everything.
Taking to Instagram, the Coolie No. 1 star could be seen dropping jaws in a black and gold velvet ensemble.
She looked regal in the western attire which was finished off with a pair of gold khussas.
The stunner won fans’ hearts as she was showered with compliments.
Take a look: