Mon Feb 01, 2021
Web Desk
February 1, 2021

Sara Ali Khan looks ethereal in latest photoshoot

Web Desk
Mon, Feb 01, 2021

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan is a fashion queen as she  can rock anything and everything.

Taking to Instagram, the Coolie No. 1 star could be seen dropping jaws in a black and gold velvet ensemble.

She looked regal in the western attire which was finished off with a pair of gold khussas.

The stunner won fans’ hearts as she was showered with compliments.

Take a look:



