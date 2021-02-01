Mahira Khan receives love from Maya Ali, others after sharing first producer project Baarwan Khiladi

Superstar Mahira Khan will be putting on her producing cap as she made it known what her first project as a producer will be.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared the movie poster for Baarwan Khiladi, which will be centralised around cricket.

"A coming of age story set against the backdrop of the OG of all games - Cricket. A story about friendships, relationships, unity, failure, success, love and courage. A small peak into a labour of love and hard work.. from all of us to all of you. P.S Let’s get this party started boys @danyalzee @shahveerjay " the caption read.

She also tagged singer and actor Danyal Zafar and YouTube star Shahveer Jafry however, it is currently unclear at what level the two are expected to work in the film.

The announcement was met with lots of love and support and many stars from the fraternity came to congratulate Mahira.

In one of her previous posts, teasing the movie, many stars like Maya Ali and Aamna Ilyas sent their well wishes.

"Congratulations on this new venture of yours Mahira. May ALLAH bless you with all the success Ameen. All the best love," Maya wrote.

"Congratulations!!" Hadiqa Kiani said.

"Mabrook @mahirahkhan and best of luck SUPERSTAR," Bilal Ashraf wrote.

Take a look:







