Kareena Kapoor stuns fans with her natural beauty

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor certainly doesn’t need an ounce of makeup to make herself look pretty and her most recent photos on social media prove that.

Taking to Instagram, the soon-to-be-mother shared two snaps depicting expectations on the social media site are and reality.

She could be seen keeping it natural as she posed bare faced with only a pair of sunnies as an accessory.

In one photo she could be seen pouting adorably while in the other photo she could be seen pulling down her shades on the bridge of her nose, flashing her gorgeous eyes.

"Instagram v/s Reality. PS: Kaftan and pouts continue no matter what the scene is," she captioned the post.

