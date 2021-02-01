Coronavirus vaccination to begin from Feb 3, says Sindh health minister

An file photo of a COVID-19 vaccine.

KARACHI: Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho said Monday that the first coronavirus vaccination phase in the province would kick start from February 3.



In the first phase, the minister said that frontline workers would be vaccinated against the virus, while people over 60-years of age would be inoculated in the second phase.

Speaking about Sinopharm's coronavirus vaccine's efficacy, the health minister said that it was 90% effective against coronavirus. "The convenience of all Karachi districts has been considered."

Moreover, in the third phase, the general population will be vaccinated, she said, adding that during the phase, vaccination centres will be increased across the province's districts.

Earlier today, a Pakistan Air Force aircraft brought back the country's first consignment of COVID-19 vaccines from China, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan confirmed.