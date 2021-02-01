How Jessica Biel helped Justin Timberlake ring in 40th birthday

Justin Timberlake rang in his 40th birthday with an adorable post from his wife Jessica Biel.

Taking to Instagram, the 38-year-old showered love on her hubby as she shared photos from their decade-long romance.

"There's no one I have more fun with, have more laughs with, feel more deeply for, and have more history with. I honor you today, baby. And wish you the most creative and fulfilling year to date. Happy 40th, my love," she captioned the post.

Earlier in January, the couple welcomed their second child, a son whom they named Phineas.

As of recently, the singer revealed that a new album is in the works.

Speaking on The Jimmy Fallon Show the host asked the singer, "Can we say? Is there a possibility that there's going to be a new Justin Timberlake album in the works?”

He was quick to respond to the host and very coyly explained, "Yeah, we can say that. There is a possibility."

But "Let's go with yes — I've been in and out of the studio working on stuff."

