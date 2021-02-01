Prince Harry is a ‘danger to the monarchy’ as he continues to ‘make enemies’

Prince Harry has been issued a stern warning by a royal expert over his recent comments regarding social media’s negative impact on the world.

Royal author Lady Colin Campbell gave an earful to the Duke of Sussex and labelled him “arrogant” after he recently spoke about the Capitol Hill riots in the US.

"Harry is determined to make as many enemies as he can out of people who relish freedom of speech,” she said during the latest episode of her podcast, Chatting with Lady C.

"He doesn't understand, or thinks he can get away, or maybe he understands and maybe he is arrogant enough to think he is in such a position of power and privilege, that he can shut down the whole world and prevent people from speaking their minds freely,” she went on to say.

"There are sufficient laws in place in all of the Western democracies that if people defame you, you can sue them,” she continued.

"I do think actually in fairness, as I say that, the laws of defamation have been loosened up a bit too much. But that doesn't mean that people should be muzzled.”

"It means that people who defame other people should be made accountable, more easily and less expensively, than they are at the moment,” she added.

She went on to say that Harry’s views are now becoming increasingly dangerous to the monarchy, and added: "He is a part of the Royal Family .... if they wish him to give him the liberty to poison their pond that's their decision."