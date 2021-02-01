close
Mon Feb 01, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 1, 2021

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry come out 'all guns blazing' with groundbreaking project

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Feb 01, 2021

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feel like they 'have nothing to lose' as they 'have put themselves on the line'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have come forth 'all guns blazing' with a project that requires them to be in touch with 'big leaders' in the Silicon Valley.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex feel like they 'have nothing to lose' as they 'have put themselves on the line' with the groundbreaking project.

Royal expert Omid Scobie explained, "They have the power to have big conversations with big leaders in Silicon Valley.

"They're that big enough of celebrities and are speaking out about this platform. I assume that a lot of Silicon Valley leaders might be pretty interested in speaking to them," he said.

"They can have conversations, or at least start conversations about these very issues. So I think they're really kind of putting themselves on the line here.

"They probably feel that they don't really have much to lose.  They can go in at this guns blazing," the expert continued.

Latest News

More From Entertainment