Sania Mirza pens down sweet birthday note for hubby Shoaib Malik as he turns 40

Sania Mirza extended love and sweet wishes to her husband Shoaib Malik on his 40th birthday, saying “May you have the best year, month and day with lots of love, laughter and success.”



Sharing a loved-up snap with the hubby, Sania Mirza wrote, “Happy birthday to this guy who I can’t live with or without. May you have the best year, month and day with lots of love, laughter and success.”

She went on to say “I will tell you all this when you are back from practice in person but as they say - is it really a birthday wish if it hasn’t been done on the gram?”

“Ok. Love you. Bye @realshoaibmalik,” Sania further said.



