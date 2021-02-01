Mahira Khan looks ethereal in latest morning selfie

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan looked nothing short of a vision in her latest morning selfie and the fans can’t stopping gushing over her.
The Raees actress took to Instagram and shared the adorable selfie.
Mahira posted the picture with a rotated heavy black heart bullet.
The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.
Check Out Mahira Khan’s Latest Photo Below