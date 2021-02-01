close
Mon Feb 01, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
February 1, 2021

Mahira Khan looks ethereal in latest morning selfie

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Mon, Feb 01, 2021
Mahira Khan looks ethereal in latest morning selfie

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan looked nothing short of a vision in her latest morning selfie and the fans can’t stopping gushing over her.

The Raees actress took to Instagram and shared the adorable selfie.

Mahira posted the picture with a rotated heavy black heart bullet.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Check Out Mahira Khan’s Latest Photo Below


Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz