Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s bid to improve image post-Megxit failed miserably

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lavish US lifestyle has landed them in hot water once again.



A royal expert called out the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claiming they have received little to no sympathy in regards to their struggles following their move across the pond.

Royal expert Daniela Elser wrote for the New Zealand Herald and said that the couple hasn’t managed to construct a positive image for themselves in the US due to their lavish lifestyle.

"This week the UK passed the grim and horrifying milestone of more than 100,000 lives lost to the pandemic while in the US, 425,000 of people have been killed by the virus,” Elser wrote.

"Meanwhile, unemployment and food scarcity have skyrocketed. Against this backdrop, their complaints of having to move between various mansions, three of which are in the $20 million price range, hardly qualifies as a hardship worthy of an outpouring of sympathy, especially when the concerned party has a spiffy, luxurious country house of their own back in Windsor,” she went on to say.

"Just because they wanted out as frontline members of the royal family didn't mean they had to beetle off to North America,” she added.

She went on to reference the couple’s biography, Finding Freedom, written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, claiming that also didn’t manage to bring about the positive promotion that they had been hoping for.

"Oy vey. Feel that? That was the collective sympathy which readers of the piece might have felt for the royal couple evaporating. Let me pause here and stress the fact that it is not Harry and Meghan themselves saying this and therefore we must take these quotes with a Polish salt mine worth of the stuff.”

"But, that does not change the fact that these quotes do not help the Sussex cause or image a jot. Surely just what the Duke and Duchess surely do not need right now is some self-appointed mate having what reads like an entitled whinge on their behalf when all they are trying to do is get their new charity and businesses up and running. With "friends" like these, who needs enemies?" she added.