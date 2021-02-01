close
Sun Jan 31, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 1, 2021

Sophie Turner extols Blake Lively

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Feb 01, 2021

"Game of  Thrones" star Sophie Turner on Saturday called Blake Lively "Khaleesi" after the Gossip Girl star discussed her postpartum struggles on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Addressing her insecurities following the birth of her third child, Lively wrote: "I put together a @lavinoffical shirt and dress from @netaporter to make this pretty outfit, because no one had samples that fit me after giving birth.”

Sophie shared an excerpt of Lively's interview to her Instagram stories with a caption that read, "Yes Blake Lively one more time for the people in the back!!!.

She wrote "Not a Queen, a Khaleesi" on Blake Lively's picture.


