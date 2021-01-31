Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly show PDA ahead of New York performance

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Machine Gun Kelly on Saturday shared a new video with his girlfriend Megan Fox.
The Cleveland rapper posted the video to her Instagram story ahead of his performance in New York.
In the video, MGK is seen carrying the "Transformers" actress in his arms.
Megan Fox has been dating Machine Gun Kelly after parting ways with her former husband Brian Austin Green.