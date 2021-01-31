close
Sun Jan 31, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 31, 2021

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly show PDA ahead of New York performance

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jan 31, 2021

Machine Gun Kelly on Saturday shared a new video with his girlfriend Megan Fox.

The Cleveland rapper posted the video to her Instagram story ahead of his performance in New York.

In the video, MGK is seen carrying the "Transformers" actress in his arms.

Megan Fox has been dating Machine Gun Kelly after parting ways with her former husband Brian Austin Green.

Latest News

More From Entertainment