Tristan Thompson's surprise for Khloe Kardashian will melt your heart

NBA star Tristan Thompson certainly knows the way to Khloe Kardashain's heart.

Taking to her Instagram story, the Good American founder showed off balloons and flowers that her beau decorated her house with in which one of them spelled 'Welcome Home' after she returned from her family vacation in Turks and Caicos.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was also spoiled with a gorgeous bouquet of flowers.

"Thank you TT," the mom of one wrote.

