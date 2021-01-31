close
Sun Jan 31, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
January 31, 2021

Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir drop jaws in new snap

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sun, Jan 31, 2021

Power couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir certainly know how to win their fans' hearts.

Sarah's  most recent couple photo on Instagram showed that they are the ultimate couple goals.

The two can be seen looking absolutely gorgeous as they stood in each others' arms while she looks at her hubby lovingly.

The stunner can be seen look breath-taking in a blue saree while her husband looked handsome in a traditional salwar kameez outfit.

Sarah seemed to be head over heels as she she captioned the post "Him and I" while Falak commented a single heart emoji in response.

Take a look:



Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz