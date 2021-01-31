Celine Dion showers love on son after releasing EP

Vocal powerhouse Celine Dion is proud after her son Rene Charles shared one of his talents to the world.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the My Heart Will Go on hit maker revealed that her son, who she shares with late hubby Rene Angelil, released an EP.

"I'm so proud of my son. My love for him is so strong, and it touches me deeply that one of his passions is also one of mine. TVEC. - Mom xx…," the post read.

The tracklist has the songs Mamba Mentality, 'Money, Thrills, Rest', NO Ls, GG4 (feat. PAKKA) and LV.

