Megan Fox address rumours of being engaged to Machine Gun Kelly

It looks like Hollywood couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are not looking to get married any time soon.

A source dished out the details to People, saying that while the couple is "very serious", an engagement is not on the cards as of now.

They sparked engagement rumours when Meghan was spotted wearing a ring on her left hand when out and about in New York.

However, the Jennifer's Body star was quick to dismiss claims with a photo showing a closeup of a ring on her left finger reading "[expletive] you".

While the news may leave fans a little underwhelmed, the source shared that Megan is looking to finalise her divorce from ex-husband Brian Austin Green, whom she shares three children with, before she can fully move on with the rapper.

"They are very serious and plan on spending the future together. There will be an engagement at some point, but they are not engaged now," the source said.

"Megan needs her divorce to be finalized before she can fully move on. She is very happy though."

Take a look:



