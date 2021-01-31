BLACKPINK Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, Lisa break social media with 'THE SHOW'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa made shockwaves all across social media during their recent online concert.
The concert in question opened up to showcase a number of the girls’s former hits like Kill This Love, DDU-DU DDU-DU, Crazy For You, How You Like That, Playing With Fire, Don’t Know What To Do, Sour Candy and Love Sick girls.
Their online frenzy amassed such a roaring reply by fans that many began to showoff sneak peeks with excitement.