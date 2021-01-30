Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s future analyzed with a fine toothed comb: report

This claim has been brought forward by royal author Angela Levin and she admits her thoughts were highlighted by Prince Harry’s decision to speak out after Washington riots and was quoted saying,

During her interview with Express UK she claimed, "If he wants this sort of freedom he should drop all his titles and take American citizenship.”

"Of course having his titles has enabled him to do various lucrative deals but de can’t or shouldn’t have it both ways."