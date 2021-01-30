Zendaya gives her honest take on social media: 'I'm very, very particular'

Emmy award winning actor Zendaya recently shed light on her honest thoughts regarding social media and even told fans if she’s the one handling her own account.



Zendaya shed light on it all during her interview on The HFPA In Conversation podcast and was quoted saying, "I'm very, very particular about my Instagram so nobody has access to it other than me," Zendaya revealed on The HFPA in Conversation podcast. "I think it's important to a degree to be honest with that stuff."

"I was far more active when I was younger, but overtime I think I just—it's not that I hate it or anything—but I would find sometimes that being on it would kind of make me anxious or I would start to overthink a little too much or be on my phone too much. My relationship with all of it is my own and it is personal to me, but it is also something that I like to keep a little space with too."

She added, "I think my fans who have known me and who I feel like really understand me respect that because they understand that I am a human being and I think they want me to have a life and want me be happy and exist beyond social media."

“I have a fantastic support system. I have a lot of siblings, wonderful parents. Just people that protect me and love me, and I think those people are the ones that make what I do possible because it's not always easy so that support system is really important."

The biggest reason she decided on separating her life from social media is to get a chance to breath from time to time. "I'm always there. They know that I'm there. They know that it's really me, but it is an important thing for me to have my own time and not be so sucked into a phone."