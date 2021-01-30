close
Sat Jan 30, 2021
Entertainment

January 30, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘cooking up many things’ for their L.A dream

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly have a large number of things “cooking” to make their billion-dollar dreams come true.

This observation has been brought forward by brand and political strategist Eric Schiffer. He told Express UK, "They have many things cooking now and I suspect we are going to see a lot more deals being announced.”

"And it wouldn't surprise me to see more deals within the Silicon Valley and other hot startup concepts because if they are focused on becoming the first billion-dollar royals that's a real clear path."

