Sat Jan 30, 2021
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feel muzzled amid major breach of freedom

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jan 30, 2021

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry give up major 'freedom' perk after US move

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ironically given a major perk related to their freedom, by shunning social media.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly informed royal commentators that they will have to catch up with people in an alternative to social media.

As revealed by the hosts of the podcast ‘Royally Obsessed’ Roberta Fiorito and Rachel Bowie, "It has to be such a weird dance for Meghan and Harry to figure things out," said Fiorito.

"They have gone from not making statements about anything to making statements to wanting to make statements when they feel compelled," she added.

To this Bowie added, "hey do have the freedom to kind of speak for themselves. Yet they aren't really able to use it because they're not on social media.

"SussexRoyal the Instagram account is still up obviously, but they haven't really used that to their advantage yet, that freedom.

