The inside scoop into BLACKPINK’s Rose, Lisa’s solo debuts released

The girls from BLACKPINK have been preparing for the day they get to step out with their solo hits and an industry insider has the inside scoop into everything the girls are up to preparation for their big debut.



The news was brought forward to Metro UK by an inside source. They claimed, “It is hard to share the details at the moment, but we are working very hard to deliver the best music for our fans. We hope to show our unique own charms, so we hope you look forward to it as well.”

Even going through with their virtual concert during a pandemic ended up being an “immersive experience” according to the insider.

They explained, “We are always discussing to find different ways for our fans from all over the world to enjoy our shows to the fullest while being affected by the current situation. We want to be creative but also have to consider practicality and believe that The Show could be that first big step.”

The source concluded by saying, “As we said before, we prepared many special stages and multiple sets backed by detailed production – paying special attention to visual, sound, and other technical stuff – to differentiate our online concert from previous concerts we’ve done offline. Hopefully viewers can notice that and we are super excited to see their reaction.”