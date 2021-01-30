Kourtney Kardashian's new flame Travis Barker confesses to having feelings for Kim

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kourtney Kardashian is dating Travis Barker and has finally moved on from Scott Disick.
However, before things heated up between the two, Barker had a crush on Kourtney's sister, Kim Kardashian.
Barker had earlier told Us Weekly in 2015, “How could you not stare at Kim? Mind you, I enjoyed hanging out with Paris, but I love curvy girls … Kim was eye candy. I was in no way disrespectful to Paris, but I couldn’t keep my eyes off Kim!”
However, Barker’s relationship with the makeup mogul was strictly platonic.
“I had a crush on her, and we were flirtatious, but nothing ever happened … We would go out to eat, just hang out,” the musician explained. “She was so kind and polite, I just felt like being a perfect gentleman around her. It was a trip!”