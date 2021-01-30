close
Sat Jan 30, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
January 30, 2021

Janhvi Kapoor plays cricket with ‘Good Luck Jerry’ team members; video goes viral

A video of Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor wherein the actress is seen playing cricket with her team members of her upcoming film Good Luck Jerry is doing rounds on the internet and has gone viral on social media platforms.

Janhvi, who often stuns fans with her dance rehearsal videos, turned to Instagram and shared a video clip wherein she can be seen flaunting her batting skills.

The actress is shooting for her upcoming film in Chandigarh currently.

Janhvi captioned the videos as, "It is safe to say I am a pro."

The video has won the hearts of the fans shortly after she posted it.

Janhvi began shooting of Good Luck Jerry earlier this month.

