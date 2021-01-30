close
Sat Jan 30, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 30, 2021

Justin Timberlake takes fans by surprise with sneak peek into 'beast mode'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jan 30, 2021
Justin Timberlake takes fans by surprise with sneak peek into ‘beast mode’

Justin Timberlake has been grinding it out at the gym, all to put on 15 pounds for a new movie role.

Timberlake’s progress was showcased by his personal trainer over on Instagram via a short video. The caption going alongside it read, “Throwback to last year when @justintimberlake was training to get in shape for his role in Palmer, which comes out tomorrow."

"He set a goal to gain 15 pounds for the role and trained his ass off—sometimes twice a day.

“It’s really cool to see a guy in Justin’s position putting forth this type of effort and moving heavy weight because it doesn’t matter who you are, you can’t buy results in the gym. You have to work for it. He’s a beast, and I think you’ll love the movie.”

Check it out below:


