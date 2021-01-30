Queen Elizabeth ready for abdication as Prince Charles gears up to take power?

Queen Elizabeth preparing royal family for transitional period in with Prince Charles taking new roles

Queen Elizabeth will become Britain's longest-serving monarch this year in July, as she completes a total of 68 years on the throne.



With such a huge milestone, she is gearing up for a transitional period in the royal family, allowing Prince Charles to take over some responsibilities.

Although she will not be stepping down, royal expert Charlie Langston said the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall will step into roles previously held by Her Majesty.

"We will start to see Charles stepping into a lot of the roles his mother previously occupied," she said.

"I think Charles and Camilla will take on a number of public events that they previously would not have done," Langston added.