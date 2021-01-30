Kate Middleton hooked to Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’?

Netflix’s latest hit show Bridgerton may have piqued the interest of the future Queen Consort, Kate Middleton.



According to reports, the Duchess of Cambridge, may have subtly hinted that she has herself hooked to the period drama series, which has aptly been dubbed a mixture of Gossip Girl and Jane Austen.

In her latest interview, Kate was asked to write the name of the person who has been her biggest support during the lockdown period.

After she wrote her husband Prince William’s name, the moderator responded saying: "Lovely to hear... We don't want it to be Bridgerton or something like that, do we?"

Hearing that, Kate let out a chuckle at the reference leading to speculation that Lady Whistledown may have successfully caught the attention of the real-life duchess.