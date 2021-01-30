Royal fans demand Meghan and Harry be stripped of royal titles as they 'serve no purpose'

Meghan and Harry's popularity has dipped shockingly in Britain amid calls of removal of their titles

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been receiving constant flak from royal fans who are blasting them for retaining their royal titles despite deceiving the royal family with Megxit.



In the wake of the censure, the Duke and Duchess are being blasted by people in the UK who are demanding that they be stripped of their royal titles once and for all.

As explained by royal expert Richard Fitzwilliam, although Meghan and Harry's popularity has dipped shockingly in Britain, they are not willing to give up their titles.

"There is no call for them to give them up, it would serve no purpose at all and there is no sign whatsoever that they wish to do so. They still can keep their HRH titles but cannot use them," he said.

"Meghan and Harry have shown no sign whatsoever that they wish to give the titles up," Fitzwilliam added.