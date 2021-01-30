Kylie Jenner leaves fans in shock as she appears with 'different face' in final series of KUWTK

Kylie Jenner's fans have questioned their beloved star's changing appearance in the final series of the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'.

The makeup mogul's excited fans have pointed out Kylie Jenner has a 'different face' in the final show.



On Thursday, a teaser trailer for the upcoming season circulated online, and the audience noticed a difference in appearance to the mother-of-one.

One user tweeted : " Kylie Jenner looks different everytime i see her tbh."



Another went on to say: "Kylie Jenner needed no plastic surgery at all wtf had she done to herself.."

KUWTK has followed Kylie since she was a little girl, so it's inevitable that her looks were going to change.



However, the 23-year-old has always denied having plastic surgery to alter her perfect appearance.

It's set to be an epic finale this March after the famous family announced they were pulling the plug on the series last year . Rob Kardashian also appears to make a return.

Kylie Jenner stayed away from limelight at an earlier stage of the series and has only been seen a few times since - including at sister Khloe's birthday party in June.

