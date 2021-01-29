Minal Khan shares the one place she is missing right now

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani actress Minal Khan became candid and shared with her Instagram followers the one place she is missing.
In the video post she shared a glimpse of the Holy Kaaba from when she herself frequented the place for pilgrimage.
"Jummah Mubarak. Only place I would rather want to be at," she captioned the post.
Take a look: