Fri Jan 29, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
January 29, 2021

Minal Khan shares the one place she is missing right now

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 29, 2021

Pakistani actress Minal Khan became candid and shared with her Instagram followers the one place she is missing.

In the video post she shared a glimpse of the Holy Kaaba from when she herself frequented the place for pilgrimage.

"Jummah Mubarak. Only place I would rather want to be at," she captioned the post.

Take a look:



