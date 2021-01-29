Norman Lear to be given lifetime award for excellence in comedy at Golden Globes

Norman Lear will accept the honour during the Golden Globes ceremony on February 28

Television pioneer Norman Lear, creator of ground-breaking comedy shows such as All in the Family, Maude and One Day at a Time, will receive a lifetime achievement award at this year’s Golden Globe ceremony, organizers said on Thursday.

Lear, 98, will be the recipient of the Carol Burnett Award, an accolade established in 2018 by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group that hands out the Golden Globes.

Lear’s approach of addressing controversial topics through humour “prompted a cultural shift that allowed cultural and political issues to be reflected in television,” HFPA President Ali Sar said in a statement.

In 2017, Lear returned to TV as a producer on a revival of One Day at a Time that debuted on the Netflix streaming service.

Lear will accept the honour during the Golden Globes ceremony, which is scheduled to be broadcast live on February 28, organisers said. - Reuters