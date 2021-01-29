close
Fri Jan 29, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
January 29, 2021

Sara Ali Khan's winter style is sure to inspire you

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 29, 2021

B-Town diva Sara Ali Khan is not only known for her skills on the big screen but also for her enviable style.

The Coolie No. 1 star can be seen keeping it cozy yet chic in an adorable winter outfit, that she shared on Instagram.

The stunner can be seen lounging around in a long, white hoodie along with thigh-high black and white socks.

Sara also put her natural beauty on display as she opted to go bare-face, blowing fans away.

"Sweater Days and Winter Haze, Sarso Ka Saag and Golden Rays," she captioned the post.

Take a look:



Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz