Sara Ali Khan's winter style is sure to inspire you

B-Town diva Sara Ali Khan is not only known for her skills on the big screen but also for her enviable style.
The Coolie No. 1 star can be seen keeping it cozy yet chic in an adorable winter outfit, that she shared on Instagram.
The stunner can be seen lounging around in a long, white hoodie along with thigh-high black and white socks.
Sara also put her natural beauty on display as she opted to go bare-face, blowing fans away.
"Sweater Days and Winter Haze, Sarso Ka Saag and Golden Rays," she captioned the post.
Take a look: