Reason behind Princess Eugenie's mysterious exit from Frogmore Cottage revealed

Princess Eugenie sent tongues wagging as to what might have caused her sudden exit from Frogmore

Princess Eugenie moved in to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Frogmore Cottage in the UK, only to leave it under mysterious circumstances only six weeks later.



The royal princess sent tongues wagging as to what might have caused her sudden exit from the Sussex residence.

Now, the actual reason behind Eugenie's departure is finally out, with experts claiming the pregnant royal wanted to spend more time with her mother, Sarah Ferguson and father Prince Andrew.

As per Daily Mirror royal editor Russell Myers, "I think when they moved out, they did intend to stay there for a period of time and Eugenie’s about to pop, she’s probably only a few weeks from giving birth ‒ we were told ‘early 2021’ so you would imagine by March.

“So they’re back in with her parents, Jack’s moved in with the in-laws and Fergie’s said before she loves living with Jack so it seems to be really happy families.”