Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan leave fans into frenzy as they briefly hit unfollow on Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan leave fans in frenzy as they briefly hit unfollow on Instagram

Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan, who sparked dating rumours recently, briefly unfollowed each other on Instagram.



The recent development had sent fans into frenzy as they wanted to know about the reason behind it.

Janhvi and Kartik have now started following each other again on the photo-video sharing platform.

Last month, the Dostana 2 co-stars were spotted in Goa on their trip and had sparked romance rumours.

On the work front, Janhvi is busy shooting for her next film Good Luck Jerry while, Kartik will next be seen in Bhool Bulaiya 2 and Dhamaka.