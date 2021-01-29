close
Thu Jan 28, 2021
January 29, 2021

Gigi Hadid looks stunning as she flaunts her blonde hair in latest selfie

Fri, Jan 29, 2021

Gigi Hadid gave fans hairstyle envy as she shared a back-to-work selfie on Thursday,  showing off her blonde locks. 

Taking to Instagram, the busy new mom shared her stunning selfie, showing off her beachy waves.

In the photo, the supermodel's hair can be seen dawn to  her midriff. She captioned it: "Workin’ 9-5" alongside a Statue of Liberty emoji. 

Gigi Hadid has been enjoying quality time in New York City for the past few months since welcoming her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik back in September. 

