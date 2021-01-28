close
Thu Jan 28, 2021
Web Desk
January 28, 2021

Miley Cyrus' enthralls fans with her room-rocking performance for 'Tiny Desk Concert': Watch

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 28, 2021

Miley Cyrus won hearts  with her  'Tiny Desk Concert as she went all out with her band and her custom set during her stunning performance. 

The 'Prisoner' hitmaker brought fans an at-home show with NPR's 'Tiny Desk Concert', displaying her extra ordinary skills  during her unmatched  performance.

Cyrus proved  nothing can stop her  from putting on a show, including her own set design. 

In the video she shared on Instagram Thursday, Cyrus crooned hits like "Prisoner" and "Golden G String" from a miniature room decorated with purple walls and  pink velvet linens.

She  wrote alongside her stunning video:  "Fade Into You x Tiny Desk. A strangers heart is out of home."

Miley Cyrus enthralled fans with her voice as each song is as powerful to listen to live as they are on her latest album 'Plastic Hearts'. She  accelerated  her level of performance to the rendition. 

