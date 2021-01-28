Miley Cyrus' enthralls fans with her room-rocking performance for 'Tiny Desk Concert': Watch

Miley Cyrus won hearts with her 'Tiny Desk Concert as she went all out with her band and her custom set during her stunning performance.

The 'Prisoner' hitmaker brought fans an at-home show with NPR's 'Tiny Desk Concert', displaying her extra ordinary skills during her unmatched performance.



Cyrus proved nothing can stop her from putting on a show, including her own set design.

In the video she shared on Instagram Thursday, Cyrus crooned hits like "Prisoner" and "Golden G String" from a miniature room decorated with purple walls and pink velvet linens.

She wrote alongside her stunning video: "Fade Into You x Tiny Desk. A strangers heart is out of home."

Miley Cyrus enthralled fans with her voice as each song is as powerful to listen to live as they are on her latest album 'Plastic Hearts'. She accelerated her level of performance to the rendition.

