Zoe Saldana reacts to govt's decision to move teachers to the front of the vaccine line

Zoe Saldana on Wednesday hailed the government's decision to administer coronavirus vaccine to teachers first as part of nation's efforts to reopen schools.
Taking to Instagram, the "Avatar" actress shared a screenshot of a Washington Post's news report headlines "Teachers are moving to the front of the vaccine line".
Zoe shared the picture with a caption that read "Applause".
The United States in the hardest hit country where the coronavirus has killed more than 429,000 people and affected more than 25 million people.